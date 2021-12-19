Branson fire chief explains Friday night’s water rescues, safety tips in severe weather

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After flooding and heavy rain hit the Ozarks region Friday, water rescue teams headed out to Branson and other communities to help people stranded in flooded roadways.

Branson rescue crews helped people from two vehicles that ended up stuck in high water in Taney County. No major injuries were reported from these rescues.

Ted Martin, Branson Fire Rescue’s fire chief, explains what happened during the water rescues Friday near Branson.

“We had just two minor incidents involving cars that were that were stalled in waterways,” said Martin. “The firefighters were able to simply walk those people out with no major rescue efforts required.”

Martin said there were no injuries in these events, but there were several other accidents reported where cars blocked roadways.

In Howell County, a Willow Springs man died Friday evening after investigators say high water swept his pickup truck off a roadway. Investigators did not determine his exact cause of death, though rescue crews responded to a call for assistance.

One local driver, Asharie Stigler, said she tries to stay away from driving in severe weather, especially when there is potential for flooding.

“Anxious, scared, anxiety is pretty high, just really nervous,” said Stigler.

Stigler said she would much rather drive in clearer conditions for safety.

“It’s easier to see, have clarity, and the roads are a lot safer,” said Stigler.

Chief Martin said its all about thinking ahead when driving in severe weather.

“It goes back to the preventative measures. Just reminding people that when it turns dark, to be very, very careful about roadways that might have ponding or flooded waterways,” said Martin. “Be mindful of the common low water crossings across the Ozarks.”

Martin also said don’t fly by crucial road signs.

“Pay close attention to those measurement markers that your headed into the waterways and remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’” said Martin.

Martin suggests to use apps, weather radios, or local media to stay informed on weather.

The Branson fire chief also said it is especially important for travelers to the Branson area to know the weather beforehand, so you don’t waste time for an accident that could have been prevented.

“We want to make sure that we continue to educate people to be very mindful of those common roadways or if you’re a visitor to the Branson area,” said Martin. “Pay close attention to the signs and the barricades don’t go around them.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.