LAST-MINUTE SHOPPERS: Know these local shipping deadlines for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re only one week away from Christmas. The holiday season is in full swing, and so is the final rush to get gifts to friends and family across the United States.

The U.S. Postal Service says this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. The postal service expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

Deadlines to send gifts before Christmas are also approaching for UPS, FedEx and other shipping companies.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States. The 2-day service deadline is Dec. 22 and the next-day service deadline is Dec. 23.

“It’s been a lot more busy this year, so whenever you do come, expect there to be a line, especially in the middle late afternoon,” said Jed Long, Springfield UPS Worker. ”It’s the last weekend before Christmas. Everybody’s off and you know everything done before they go back to work for the week.”

As far as deadlines for USPS, Saturday, Dec. 18 is the last day to guarantee priority mail orders will arrive before Christmas Day. The last priority express for USPS is the Dec. 23.

For FedEx, the last day for express saver is Tuesday Dec. 21 and same day is Friday, Dec. 24.

UPS says to take advantage now and to ship your gifts pronto to avoid any delays. It is also smart to have a backup plan to avoid any delays.

“My sister and mom and dad live in South Carolina, and my sister is the care giver for my parents. She is coming to visit me between Christmas and New Year’s, and we have this one medical device that we need to get out there hopefully before she leaves. It will make everyone’s life a lot easier out there,” said holiday shipper Sherry Williams.

”My son called and reminded me it was getting late the other night,” said shipper Nancy Ford. ”I think they enjoy it, I try to send at Halloween and Thanksgiving. They seem to enjoy getting mail.”

