Mosley scores 28, Missouri State wallops Central Arkansas

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 28 points as Missouri State romped past Central Arkansas 106-70 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Minnett had 14 points for the Bears (8-4), who picked up their fourth straight victory. Ja’Monta Black and Gaige Prim added 14 points apiece.

It was the first time this season Missouri State scored at least 100 points. Missouri State scored 61 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Darious Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears of Central Arkansas (1-9), who have lost six straight. Camren Hunter added 16 points, while Jaxson Baker scored 13.

