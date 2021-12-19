Off-duty Oklahoma trooper assists Lawrence County deputies with arrest of arson suspect

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office credits an off-duty trooper from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for helping with the arrest of an arson suspect earlier this month.

Oklahoma trooper Chris Herd has been recognized for his actions while heading back from a vacation on Dec. 10.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Herd and his wife were traveling westbound on Interstate 44 between Springfield and Joplin while traffic in the other direction was stopped. He noticed a patrol car stopped in the roadway with lights on, then noticed a deputy trying to arrest a suspect. Investigators say the deputy was on the suspect’s back and being held to the ground.

Herd and his wife pulled over nearby, then rushed to the scene to assist. Investigators say he got on the ground to help the deputy, then pinned the pinned the suspect’s legs and hips. Shortly after that, another deputy arrived to the scene to detain the suspect.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Herd stepped up while other deputies tried to take an arson suspect into custody. Earlier in the night, a suspect was accused of setting fires near Interstate 44 that led to significant traffic delays. Sheriff Brad DeLay says the suspect was suffering mental issues from drug use along with excited delirium before setting fires and leading authorities on a foot chase down the interstate.

Investigators say Sheriff DeLay had to go hands on with the suspect before taking him to the ground, but needed some additional help. Herd and other deputies arrived in a timely manner to assist with the suspect’s arrest.

“Deputies arrived a short time later and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “This situation could have ended tragically for all but thanks to his help, all went home that day and the suspect received the medical attention he needed. Thank you Trooper Herd and all those involved!”

