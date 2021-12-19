Police investigate shooting incident in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening in a shooting incident in Harrison.

Police say a disturbance on Saturday led to one person shooting the other. Investigators say the shooter then turned the gun on themself. Investigators say they do not have a motive.

Emergency crews transported both to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Police have not released names in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.