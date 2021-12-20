Advertisement

2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police seized a large amount of fentanyl in a drug bust in Branson.

Police arrested Cory Jackson and Dewayne White for selling fentanyl.

Officers executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in the 600 block of Eiserman. Investigators found nearly $6,700 in Jackson’s home, large amounts of marijuana in the bedroom, and 484 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. During the search, investigators say Dwayne White took off in a vehicle, hitting an unoccupied police car. Officers later arrested him.

“Fentanyl is a rather strong opioid and has led to a large number of overdose deaths in our country over the last few years,” said William Duston, the Taney County prosecutor. “We’re seeing an increase in that, hence the reason both those agencies and all law enforcement agencies in the state of Missouri have that as an emphasis to try and stop that distribution.”

Jackson faces drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child charges. White faces resisting arrest, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
3.5 tons of trash pulled from Missouri 60-foot sinkhole cave
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
car break ins springfield
Police investigate multiple cars break-ins on the southside of Springfield

Latest News

Despite a chilly start, temperatures will be up to around 50° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Don’t like the cold? Well, Merry Christmas.
Do you recognize this Great Dane named Checkers?
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Great Dane named Checkers
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
Christmas Greetings: Lisa Rose & family; Mark Spillane & family