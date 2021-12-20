2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police seized a large amount of fentanyl in a drug bust in Branson.

Police arrested Cory Jackson and Dewayne White for selling fentanyl.

Officers executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in the 600 block of Eiserman. Investigators found nearly $6,700 in Jackson’s home, large amounts of marijuana in the bedroom, and 484 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. During the search, investigators say Dwayne White took off in a vehicle, hitting an unoccupied police car. Officers later arrested him.

“Fentanyl is a rather strong opioid and has led to a large number of overdose deaths in our country over the last few years,” said William Duston, the Taney County prosecutor. “We’re seeing an increase in that, hence the reason both those agencies and all law enforcement agencies in the state of Missouri have that as an emphasis to try and stop that distribution.”

Jackson faces drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child charges. White faces resisting arrest, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.