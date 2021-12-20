City of Republic, Mo. explains plans to grow with more street funds

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city officials say more money to their street fund is already paying dividends with more projects in motion.

Phyllis Julien, who lives in Republic, said she remembers the town before the boom.

“I remember Republic when it was just a little horse town,” said Julien.

Republic has changed significantly over the past few years. And city officials said opening the streets is a way for growth.

Andrew Nelson, Republic’s public works director, explains their growth.

“Growth and development follow infrastructure,” said Nelson. “We talk about that a lot in Republic and transportation being the key.”

This past August, Republic voters passed the public safety tax which created a new fund for firefighters and police officers, which was a part of their street fund.

Nelson said this opens new opportunities for the city.

“It’s a big deal for the street fund,” said Nelson. “The state motor fuel sales tax annually is about $600,000. So when, you know before we had a program of about $200,000 to $300,000.”

Nelson said more money for streets gives them leg room for projects, like expanding U.S. 60, making streets safer, roundabouts, and so on.

Julien agrees with having safer roadways.

“It is a good thing,” said Julien. “I think that will enable them to prevent a lot of traffic injuries.”

Nelson said the changes to make the street fund its fund will be in 2022, but they are already seeing results in changing their roadways.

“The more you invest in transportation, the more you’re going to see development along with those intensities of infrastructure,” said Nelson.

Nelson also said trust the process when seeing road changes.

“We hope that people understand that we’re planning for the growth that we’re seeing it in the interim,” said Nelson. “It takes a long time to deliver transportation projects just in general, but, we’re working on it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.