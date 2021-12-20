COVID-19 cases surpass 2020 numbers in Springfield Public Schools: 4 Boyd Elementary classrooms go virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Within the last week, Springfield Public Schools reported 71 students and 28 staff members out with COVID-19.

The sickness surpasses 2020′s numbers for students out sick. Compared to the same week in December 2020, the district reported 65 students and 38 staff members.

As of this week, 10 different schools throughout the district had staff members and or students test positive.

”We are at the highest number of COVID positive cases for 2021 and we are seeing an alarming uptick in the number of cases among our student population,” said Stephan Hall, SPS Chief Communication Officer. “We have really been encouraging in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department that our students get vaccinated ahead of winter break.”

Boyd Elementary has a kindergarten, first, fourth, and fifth classrooms virtual due to teachers out with COVID-19 and a lack of substitutes. According to the district they should be back in person on Dec. 21 with substitutes in the classroom.

“We did unfortunately have a cluster of COVID positive cases on our staff that came back with test results came back right before school started coincided with a shortage of substitutes this morning,” said Hall. “The good news is that we will be able to welcome those students back to the classroom tomorrow with substitutes and will be able to look ahead to the last three days of the semester.”

Springfield-Greene County Health Department is concerned about the spike in our schools.

“The vaccination rate in our five to 11-year-olds is only 8% and the vaccination rate in our 12 to 20-year-olds is 33%,” said Kendra Findley, administrator of community health and epidemiology with the Springfield Greene County Health Department. “We do have a tool available to us to protect those age groups but the vaccination rates aren’t high enough to really stop the spread of COVID from person to person.”

Another contributing factor to cases being even higher this year is the Delta variant and the oncoming Omicron variant, which is believed to spread even faster says the health department.

“We’re sending samples off to identify them so that we’ll know whether it’s a Delta or when we have Omicron here in the community,” said Findley. “We’re doing that surveillance actively and right now we know that delta is still actively spreading.”

According to the health department’s website, just over half of the population over five years old is fully vaccinated. Health leaders report 110 patients hospitalized. The department suggests using all of the mitigation strategies to be protected from the variants.

“Unfortunately we’re looking at going through another wave of this and I can assure you nobody’s more tired of this than public health and health care,” said Findley. “We’re also looking at a bad flu season upon us so unfortunately, we just have to take these steps again.”

Springfield-Greene County has 2,053 active cases in the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.