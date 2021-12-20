Dallas County, Mo. woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crystal Boyd faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child charges after lab results show her baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

”Deputies responded to a call of a 32-year-old female that had delivered a baby and couldn’t pass the placenta,” said Sheriff Scott Rice.

The case dates back to October 2020 when her baby was born. When paramedics got to the house there was no baby.

”She’d given birth and the believed-to-be father had hidden the baby at another location,” said Sheriff Rice.

DNA evidence testing delayed charges. According to investigators, the believed-to-be father, Justin Baker, took the baby to a house on Airport Road.

When investigators, as well as the division of family services, arrived there and they found the baby. Documents reveal a man at the house named Dale Baker said the baby was taken there to keep the Department of Children and Family Services from taking the baby.

Boyd has five other children who are all in the custody of the state.

Investigators say Boyd did not want to take the baby to the hospital. Eventually, she agreed. Investigators say Justin Baker did not want to ride in the ambulance with the baby so one of the investigators took custody of the baby.

According to police, once in the ambulance, the baby had low oxygen levels and was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia and had to be admitted into the ICU.

