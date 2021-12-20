Deputies investigate deadly fire in Baxter County, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters recovered the remains of a woman in a house fire in Baxter County.

Firefighters responded to the fire Sunday morning off of Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area. They arrived at the home fully engulfed. Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators sent the remains to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock.

