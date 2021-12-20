Advertisement

Deputies investigate deadly fire in Baxter County, Ark.

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(WIFR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters recovered the remains of a woman in a house fire in Baxter County.

Firefighters responded to the fire Sunday morning off of Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area. They arrived at the home fully engulfed. Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators sent the remains to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock.

