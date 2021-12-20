Advertisement

Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide

(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. - A Laclede County man faces charges of abandonment of a corpse charges following his son’s suicide.

Police responded to a sewage lagoon in Laclede County on December 16 where they found the body of a 20-year-old who had shot himself. Further investigation revealed this was the son of Thomas Johnson.

Police say Johnson admitted to police his son went missing on or about December 5. Investigators say Johnson told police after searching for his son for three days he found his son’s body on a nearby property along with a gun that he realized was missing. Police say Johnson found steroids in his son’s room that could cause depression. Investigators say Johnson told police he cleaned the gun and then sold it to Steve Price a former law enforcement officer because he wanted the money. Investigators say he did not contact the police because he was embarrassed by what his son had done.

Johnson has outstanding parole warrants from Oregon.

