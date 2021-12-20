Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Great Dane named Checkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we know the name of our featured lost dog, but not where he belongs.

We know the lost Great Dane is named Checkers thanks to his microchip. Unfortunately, other key information on the chip wasn’t updated.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “he came all the way from El Paso, Texas, if his chip is to be believed. So,he did have a microchip on intake. Unfortunately, the registration information is out of date, but we do know he was implanted at an El Paso humane society.”

Besides that information, you can tell he’s owned by someone because he’s in great shape, with a good body weight and clipped nails. He’s also been fixed.

Checkers was found in the 1300 block of east Broadmoor back on December 13th. He’s a full Great Dane, about three to four years old.

If you recognize him or know his owners, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also check out their website to see a picture gallery of all the animals there right now. And if you need to submit a lost/found pet, check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

