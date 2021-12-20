Advertisement

Missouri lawmaker’s anti-abortion bill mirrors new Texas law

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican state representative has introduced legislation that would ban nearly all abortions in Missouri, mirroring a new Texas law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bill introduced Thursday by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold would prohibit the termination of a pregnancy once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks and before some women are aware they are pregnant.

Her proposal would allow private citizens to sue clinics, doctors, and anyone else who facilitates an abortion after the cardiac activity is detected. It also would further limit funding to the state’s only abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

