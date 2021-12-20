Police investigate multiple cars break-ins on the southside of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say seven cars were broken into early Saturday morning at WoodSpring Suites on the southside of Springfield.

Surveillance video caught the thieves on camera.

”I feel disrespected, actually violated especially around the holidays. It’s just a lack of people caring,” said one victim. “They left my car door wide open, my speaker on the ground, stole my head unit, and cracked my dashboard.”

Workers at WoodSpring Suites, located at 2021 West Kingsley, say the damage was extensive.

“They showed no mercy on these cars and really messed them up. I hope everybody had full coverage,” said one worker.

The thieves stole multiple items including stereos, tools, Christmas gifts, and more. Some expressed they never would’ve thought this would happen in the area.

“Honestly this used to be a relatively good place, especially this side of town. That’s why my husband and I moved here. We just wanted to be in a safer neighborhood but it’s getting bad,” said one worker.

Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident. If you know anything, you are urged to reach out to the police.

