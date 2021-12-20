Springfield Police search for man who displayed gun at officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police fired multiple shots at a man after he flashed a gun at officers at the Fast and Friendly gas station north of Kansas Expressway.

Lt. Jeremy Anderson said officers noticed a spray-painted Chevy van at the gas station. Officers determined the driver Talon Williams, 29, had a possible warrant and when they went to contact him he pointed a handgun at an officer.

Anderson said two officers then fired five to six shots at the man cracking his passenger window. SPD has not confirmed if the suspect was hit by any of the gunfire. The suspect drove south on Kansas Expressway and parked his van near the middle of the intersection at Campbell Avenue and Nichols Street. He then escaped the car and took off on foot.

Anderson said a K9 unit was on scene but has been called off because the scent was lost. He said investigators will process the scene at the Fast and Friendly gas station and at Campbell Avenue and Nichols Street. Officers will talk with any witnesses and follow up with any known addresses to the suspect.

He said the man is wearing a red sweatshirt, jeans and has tattoos on his face. If you see the suspect or have any information you can call 417-869-TIPS.

Springfield Police Department released this statement on their Facebook:

SPD officers stopped a vehicle occupied by Talon J. Williams., w/m 29, a known parole absconder, at 1451 N. Kansas Expressway in the early morning hours of Dec 20. Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire. His vehicle has been recovered but Williams is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked call 911. The SPD officers were not injured.

