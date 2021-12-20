Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks: Salvation Army Major Thanks Community

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final two weeks of the year prove pivotal for The Salvation Army and the nonprofit’s annual bell ringing season.

Major Jon Augenstein talked to Daniel Posey about how you can help the nonprofit as Christmas and the new year approach. Augenstein also expressed his gratitude for the community’s ongoing support and explained Match Day, an important push to raise money that will help local families throughout the entire year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
car break ins springfield
Police investigate multiple cars break-ins on the southside of Springfield
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
3.5 tons of trash pulled from Missouri 60-foot sinkhole cave
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Latest News

KY3
The Place: The Samuel & Catherine Phariss Memorial Cemetery
KY3
The Place: Easy Installments with Budget Blinds of Southwest Missouri
KY3
The Place: Holiday Festivities at Village Pottery Cafe
KY3
The Place: Fact or Fiction - President Eisenhower’s Encounter with Aliens