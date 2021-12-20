Volunteer Ozarks: Salvation Army Major Thanks Community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final two weeks of the year prove pivotal for The Salvation Army and the nonprofit’s annual bell ringing season.

Major Jon Augenstein talked to Daniel Posey about how you can help the nonprofit as Christmas and the new year approach. Augenstein also expressed his gratitude for the community’s ongoing support and explained Match Day, an important push to raise money that will help local families throughout the entire year.

