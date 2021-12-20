On Your Side: Last-minute gift ideas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re not done with your holiday shopping, never fear. On Your Side is here. Here are last-minute gift ideas.

Meal kit service

Sign-up your busy loved one for a meal kit service. Many have holiday promotions.

Spa gift card

Give your mom a gift card to Spafinder. It will let her book a massage at a local spa.

Fitness class

For your nephew who loves staying fit, a subscription to Classpass will give him access to gym classes at local fitness studios and online!

Expert class

And there’s nothing like giving the gift of knowledge. A subscription to Masterclass, Wonderium, or Skillshare lets your sibling take online classes taught by experts in everything from art to zoology!

Parks pass

For your cousin who loves the outdoors, a National Parks Pass is $80.

Here’s an idea for the kids who have everything.

“I like to encourage giving them something, like a class, so they’ve helped pay for swim classes. And my oldest Isaiah, he wanted to do a play this year, so we just offered that as, why don’t we do this as one of your holiday presents this year,” said Sarah Peterson, parent.

Who doesn’t like money? For kids, start with a savings account that could roll into an investment account.

“With a CD, you put a certain number of funds in and you get a certain interest rate back. Your funds are locked for a time period,” said Stephanie Robb with BluCurrent.

Lottery tickets are fun, but money experts say you’re better off with cryptocurrency and stocks. There are plenty of apps. Word to the wise set a budget for the account. Those under eighteen need what’s called a custodial account.

“Buy it for your 15 or 16-year-old kid. Just watch it as it grows and they might get to understand how the stock market works,” said Shawn Gallagher with Piatchek & Associates.

Take note if someone on your list is passionate about a cause.

“If you’re still struggling, you can consider donating in somebody’s name. It’ll spread the holiday cheer even further,” said Angela Lashbrook with Consumer Reports.

Think local

Dickerson Park Zoo memberships last one year. That’s the same with Discovery Center. There are Silver Dollar City passes and Branson shows.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Make a Christmas tree ornament or craft.

