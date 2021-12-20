Advertisement

On Your Side: Last-minute gift ideas

Here are items you can buy up to Christmas Eve.
Here are items you can buy up to Christmas Eve.(Kayla Madison)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re not done with your holiday shopping, never fear. On Your Side is here. Here are last-minute gift ideas.

Meal kit service

Sign-up your busy loved one for a meal kit service. Many have holiday promotions.

Spa gift card

Give your mom a gift card to Spafinder. It will let her book a massage at a local spa.

Fitness class

For your nephew who loves staying fit, a subscription to Classpass will give him access to gym classes at local fitness studios and online!

Expert class

And there’s nothing like giving the gift of knowledge. A subscription to Masterclass, Wonderium, or Skillshare lets your sibling take online classes taught by experts in everything from art to zoology!

Parks pass

For your cousin who loves the outdoors, a National Parks Pass is $80.

Here’s an idea for the kids who have everything.

“I like to encourage giving them something, like a class, so they’ve helped pay for swim classes. And my oldest Isaiah, he wanted to do a play this year, so we just offered that as, why don’t we do this as one of your holiday presents this year,” said Sarah Peterson, parent.

Who doesn’t like money? For kids, start with a savings account that could roll into an investment account.

“With a CD, you put a certain number of funds in and you get a certain interest rate back. Your funds are locked for a time period,” said Stephanie Robb with BluCurrent.

Lottery tickets are fun, but money experts say you’re better off with cryptocurrency and stocks. There are plenty of apps. Word to the wise set a budget for the account. Those under eighteen need what’s called a custodial account.

“Buy it for your 15 or 16-year-old kid. Just watch it as it grows and they might get to understand how the stock market works,” said Shawn Gallagher with Piatchek & Associates.

Take note if someone on your list is passionate about a cause.

“If you’re still struggling, you can consider donating in somebody’s name. It’ll spread the holiday cheer even further,” said Angela Lashbrook with Consumer Reports.

Think local

Dickerson Park Zoo memberships last one year. That’s the same with Discovery Center. There are Silver Dollar City passes and Branson shows.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Make a Christmas tree ornament or craft.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
car break ins springfield
Police investigate multiple cars break-ins on the southside of Springfield
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
3.5 tons of trash pulled from Missouri 60-foot sinkhole cave
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Latest News

Medical marijuana dispensary/KY3 News
Medical marijuana sales reach $200 million in Missouri
Investigators accuse Dallas County, Mo. woman of endangering her newborn baby
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
Drug bust leads to arrests of 2 in Branson, Mo.