Bridging the Great Health Divide: rural counties in the Ozarks prepare for rise in COVID-19 cases

By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As our region battles the Delta variant of the coronavirus there’s a new concern is looming.

Experts say another variant, while not yet detected, is likely in our community.

Health officials are reporting a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. In just the past week Missouri is reporting more than 19,000 people have contracted the virus.

In rural areas, like Webster County, there are just under 200 new cases that have been reported in just the past two weeks.

Once again the medical community is gearing up for a new wave of illness.

“By and large people understand the complexity of the disease. They understand the seriousness of the disease. They’re willing to do take the steps that they need to to protect themselves and their families,” said Webster County Health Unit Administrator Scott Allen.

He says his team is ready to handle the next surge in COVID-19 cases including the newly identified strain.

“It may be that omicron is not a real big significant variant but if we don’t do something to stop it it’s going to be whatever that next variant is,” he said.

Allen says a plan was put in place to handle the needs of everyone in every corner of the county.

“We brought all of the potential vaccinators in the county together and set up a system whereby there was nobody in Webster County that was further than a 15 minute drive away from a vaccine opportunity,” he explained.

Webster County has a unique challenge in the Amish community. It accounts for nearly 15 percent of Webster County’s population.

“They’re a tough population because of their religious beliefs,” said Allen.

He says county leaders have been working with Amish bishops to keep them informed.

“Really with any population it’s a matter of getting the word out and letting them know which options are available,” he said.

Allen says his biggest concern with this next wave of the pandemic is the toll it will take on hospitals.

“The big thing is how it impacts the local area hospitals and their resources. They’re only a finite number of medical resources to go around,” he said.

Steve Edwards, President and CEO of CoxHealth, says the rural areas have been hit harder than urban areas.

“Let’s hope that we don’t see the same kind of severity because the rate of transmission with omicron does look monstrous,” he said.

Edwards says CoxHealth is already making space for an increase in patients.

“We’ve again opened up our COVID units in our rural hospitals,” he explained.

Meanwhile, health professionals are urging the community to remain vigilant.

“It’s not a time to stand down. It’s a time to continue to do the things we know work until we come up with something that we know is going to eliminate the virus,” said Allen.

The Webster County Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing during their regular operating hours.

For updated coronavirus case information on the county’s heath unit dashboard click here.

