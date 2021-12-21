City of Harrison removing contracting from community center project

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison decided to move forward on the Creekside Community Center project with out CDI contractors.

The construction company was originally hired to handle the indoor aquatic center and Harrison Jr. High remodel portion of the project. The city and contractor did not see eye to eye on cost projections for several major portions of the project, notably electrical items, plumbing, and HVAC. According to council member Mitch Magness, these cost projections were “unreasonable and don’t meet reality.”

Since demolition started in September, a lot has changed to the old junior high school. The old section built when the school originally opened has been demolished to make way for the project.

”It’s a good thing that is coming to Harrison, and you know it’s going to open up a lot of activities,” said one mother of the Harrison community.

The $20 million project includes the aquatic center, multiple basketball courts, and also turf instillation at the city baseball complex, which is already underway.

”Oh it’s great feedback, everyone in the community is excited and we’re excited,” said Harrison Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Eddington. “Parks and Rec has needed this tax for a long time to help our community and especially our quality of life.”

The project has recently hit a snag with contractor fallout. The biggest issue being cost projections on major portions of the project, with prices that failed to come within 30% of the original projections, leading to a change. City council voted unanimously to hire out the remodel and indoor pool projects separately with two new contractors.

”We had CDI which is a great company working for us as a construction manager, we just ended up not being on the same page,” said Eddington. ”We’re thankful for the construction managers we’re working with now with Van Horn and Butch May here in town, I think the group we’ve got working on it is a great team.”

Plans are to continue forward with the project, with the hope of no future road bumps. The city nor the parks department believe the change in contractors will result in any significant delays, beyond possibly a few weeks. The ideal goal is for project completion sometime in the summer of 2023.

