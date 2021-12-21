Advertisement

City of Newburg, Mo. issues a boil water order

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021
NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Newburg issued a boil water order.

A water main broke in the city. We do not know a timeframe for the fix.

City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes prior to use.  Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

