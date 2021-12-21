Advertisement

Feds approve Arkansas’ plan to overhaul Medicaid expansion

IL ordered to pay Medicaid bills
IL ordered to pay Medicaid bills
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that the federal government has approved the state’s proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion.

“This will allow 300,000 low-income Arkansans to continue to receive health care under our qualified insurance plans that have been very successful in Arkansas in expanding health care,” Hutchinson said.

The state Department of Human Services submitted the overhaul proposal to the federal government over the summer after the program’s previous requirement that some recipients work was blocked by the courts.

As with the current program, the overhauled expansion would continue using Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance.

Arkansas unveiled the proposal after the Biden administration moved to roll back Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and several other states. A federal judge blocked the Arkansas work requirement.

Hutchinson said Tuesday that the federal government didn’t approve the state’s request to continue to require individuals with income above 100% of the federal poverty level to pay a share of premiums for their coverage. He said the current premium amount of $13 per month will continue for calendar year 2022 but not beyond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire.
Police arrest man wanted for an outstanding warrant, pointing gun Monday morning at Springfield police officers
Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Boyd is charged with 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Dallas County, Mo. woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Latest News

The City of Harrison is going a different direction on construction of it's new community...
City of Harrison removing contracting from community center project
Highs in the middle 50s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter?? Not Hardly!
City of Harrison removing contracting from community center project
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big...
Missouri takes porous run D into Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army