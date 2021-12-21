Fire damages the residential part of a jewelry store in Osage Beach, Mo.
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a jewelry store in Osage Beach Monday.
Firefighters responded to KK Jewelers near State Highway KK near U.S. 54 around 4 p.m.
Investigators say the fire started in the residential part of the business in a bedroom. The fire did heavy damage to the room. The fire did minor damage to the jewelry store.
Firefighters say the jewelry store should be able to remain open.
