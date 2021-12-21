Greene County Commission signs off on construction plan for Kansas Expressway extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission signed a contract allowing construction crews to begin construction to extend Kansas Expressway at Republic Road in south Springfield.

The contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, will soon mobilize equipment for the project. MoDOT approved its lowest bid of $15.7 million for Phase 1 construction, almost $6 million under the engineer’s cost estimate of $21.6 million.

Crews will divide construction into two phases. Phase 1 will stretch from Republic Road to Plainview Road. Phase 2 will stretch from Plainview Road to Farm Road 190. Crews must finish construction on Phase 1 by November 1, 2023. Phase 2 will start shortly after its finished with completion in the spring of 2025.

Crews will build a new two-lane road with turning lanes at major intersections, new stormwater improvements, and a pedestrian and bicycle path along the corridor. The new roadway will provide motorists with an alternative connection in southern Greene County and provide traffic congestion relief along parallel routes at Cox Road and Campbell Avenue.

Federal funds will pay for 80% of the project. Greene County will pay for the remainder 20%. The city of Springfield is also a cost-share partner as the northern portion of the extension falls within the city limits of Springfield.

Planning for the Kansas Expressway Extension began nearly four decades ago. In the early 1980s, both Greene County and the city of Springfield recommended a major thoroughfare plan south of Route M.

For more information on the extension plus project materials, please visit https://www.greenecountymo.gov/highway/future_projects.php.

