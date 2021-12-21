Advertisement

Improvements to State Highway 76 in Branson, Mo. begin January 5

New improvements to the Branson strip will start on January 5 and will run from from the Presley Theatre to the last entrance of the ferris wheel.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - New improvements to the Branson strip will start on January 5.

The improvements will run from the Presley Theatre to the last entrance of the ferris wheel. The 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District signed an agreement to pay for the funds needed for the city to pay local utility companies to bury power lines along the strip.

“It’s a partnership between the CID, the city of Branson, and also the engineering department is going to oversee,” said Branson Public Works and Engineering, Assistant Engineer Michael Woods. The contract is $1.7 million.

”Visually it’s important to be appealing and set a sense of place for our guests, so removing those power lines will help us to do other things in that corridor,” said Chairman of the 76 Community Improvement District Gail Myer.

Myer says that includes adding lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks to make the area more walking friendly.
He says the initial underground work has already been done, but the power lines have to be moved.

”The desire is to minimize disruption to the businesses that why the project is being done in the winter,” Myer said.

”We have people on the streets working with the businesses letting them know what entrance and exit will be open or closed and how we can mitigate that,” Woods said.

Woods says the improvements will impact traffic very minimally.

”Any shifting will be shifted to the center lane with barricades similar to the phases that we did,” Woods said.

He says visitors will soon be able to walk from one end of the strip to the other without the many eyesores from the power lines.

”As you see in these pictures the look of the strip kind of stopped there and now we’re gonna watch all of this go underground and were going to come back through and put some of the walking trails and wow factors,” said Woods.

”It’s extremely gratifying and extremely exciting for the community to see this beginning to happen,” said Myer.

The project is expected to be completed in late spring sometime between March and April.

