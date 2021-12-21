Judge grants Timothy Norton new attorney in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s death

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A judge granted Timothy Norton a request to hire a new attorney in the case of Cassidy Rainwater’s death.

The judge ruled on the request Tuesday.

Norton and James Phelps face murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Rainwater. In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer on Phelps’ property. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

