Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mikael Werner, 22, of Conway, Mo. was killed in a crash Monday night.

Troopers say Werner’s pickup ran off of Teagues Road about six miles southeast of Marshfield. Werner was partially ejected from the pickup after it overturned.

This is Troop D’s 136 fatality of 2021. Troop D covers most of southwest Missouri.

