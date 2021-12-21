Advertisement

Missouri first lady’s involvement questioned in operation of mansion

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A member of the foundation board that oversees the Missouri Governor’s Mansion says she stepped down over concerns about the increasing role of the governor’s wife in decision-making.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis architect Marion Smith raised her concerns about Teresa Parson in an October letter to colleagues on the Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion Foundation board. The letter says the board has “allowed the wife of a politician to dictate our staffing and how we spend our money as well as participating in our board meetings.”

A statement from the office of Gov. Mike Parson says he and the first lady “have and will continue to support” the foundation.

