Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Shannon County

(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCH TREE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Shannon County.

Wyatt Borgman, 25, of Mountain View, Mo. died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 near Birch Tree around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say Borgman hit the back of another vehicle. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire.
Police arrest man wanted for an outstanding warrant, pointing gun Monday morning at Springfield police officers
Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Boyd is charged with 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Dallas County, Mo. woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny & mild leading up to Christmas
Highs in the middle 50s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry weather ahead
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. encourages COVID-19 testing before holiday gatherings
Missouri first lady’s involvement questioned in operation of mansion