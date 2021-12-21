Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Shannon County

BIRCH TREE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Shannon County.

Wyatt Borgman, 25, of Mountain View, Mo. died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 near Birch Tree around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say Borgman hit the back of another vehicle. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

