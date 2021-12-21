Nixa Police Department provides tips on protecting your house while away

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Before you take off for any holiday trips, the Nixa Police Department wants to remind you to make sure your house is theft-proof.

Officer Brent Forgey said first make sure your doors and windows are properly locked and latched. Second, don’t leave a key under the welcome mat or in a mailbox because thieves know to look in those spots.

Forgey said to give someone you trust a key while you’re gone to check your house. He said to have them stop by throughout the day to turn a light on, open the blinds or check the mail. He said to have the trusted person bring your mail inside because if it piles up throughout the week, it lets thieves know someone is not home.

When it comes to lights, he doesn’t recommend keeping your house dark because that’s what thieves look for. Forgey said to have your trusted person turn a light on throughout the day then turn it off so it doesn’t blow your circuit while you’re gone.

Forgey said to check your security system and have a backup plan in case it doesn’t work. He said keeping your blinds open is up to you.

”If there are just normal areas of your home you can leave some of that open so there is some natural surveillance and a neighbor or someone watching the home might see someone going through there that shouldn’t be,” said Forgey.” If you think it’s something really expensive that can be tempting to somebody you can go ahead and shut that blind.”

He said to be cautious when it comes to social media.

”It’s okay to visit your social sites while you are gone but don’t post things till you get back,” said Forgey. “That’s the rule that we tried to stress to people. It’s so fun to be able to share right then what you’re doing, but it’s not safe for your property back home. It’s so quick to find someone’s name and address today and get a map link to their home.”

He also recommends checking your security systems and having a backup plan in case they’re not working. If you feel like something is suspicious when you arrive home to call the police.

