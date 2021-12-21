Ozarks Food Harvest gets 7,000-pound donation of chicken to help out during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people in need of food across the Ozarks will get help this holiday season thanks to a gift of 7,000 pounds of chicken donated to Ozarks Food Harvest, the area’s food bank that serves 28 counties in southwest Missouri.

Smart Chicken, which is produced by local growers from Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa, is now in its 19th year of conducting the Smart Giving Holiday Challenge in which 10 percent of poultry purchased at various retailers in November goes to Ozarks Food Harvest. Participating retailers include Apple Market, Country Mart, Food 4 Less, G&W Foods, Harter House, Price Cutter, Town and Country and Woods Supermarket.

Smart Chicken’s birds are fed an all-natural diet without antibiotics, hormones, steroids or artificial ingredients.

“We appreciate our local grocers for encouraging their customers to help with our Smart Giving Holiday Challenge,” said Joe Horvath, Account Manager of Smart Chicken. “We’re so happy to be able to give back to our community during the holiday season.”

Since 2004, Ozarks Food Harvest has received more than 140,000 pounds of poultry from Smart Chicken.

“It’s one of the most expensive items not only for our clients to purchase but for us to purchase,” said Jordan Browning, the Public Information Officer for Ozarks Food Harvest. “So a donation like this is great because it allows people to not have to make those choices of paying for food or paying for utilities. And in our service area it’s also about being able to pay for prescriptions.”

In the Ozarks Food Harvest service area, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger.

“You don’t realize how many people you just see walking around at the store or wherever who are struggling,” said Wendy GreyOwl, who was volunteering at the food warehouse on Monday. “You just never know who needs help.”

“I get three square meals a day and not everybody else does so someone needs to do it, right?” added fellow volunteer Michael Cunningham.

They were among a small group of volunteers donating their time to pack up food that will be sent to 270 hunger relief organizations in the area during a time when those needing help is at an all-time high.

“We’ve actually been able to serve what should be a record-breaking 23 million meals in the past year,” Browning said.

A fact made even more amazing when you consider the circumstances.

“We’re still seeing the economic effects of the pandemic,” Browning pointed out. “We encountered a perfect storm of not only increased demand, but there were supply chain issues of things taking longer and increased prices of food. So all that has made our job more difficult.”

Browning said the supply chain issue has made it necessary for the organization to order their food shipments well ahead of the time they actually need it.

“Typically most food would take 30 days or less to get to us,” he explained. “But now things are taking three or even six months to get to our warehouses.”

And just like all of us have to deal with higher prices, Ozarks Food Harvest deals with it on a much larger scale.

“Canned tuna would typically cost us anywhere between $30-40,000 for a truckload,” Browning said. “Recent prices have been $75,000.”

But it’s not just money and logistical challenges. The organization is still trying to regain its volunteer base that disappeared during the worst of the pandemic when retirees stayed home.

“Especially during the holidays we could absolutely use volunteers,” Browning said. “They are the lifeblood of our organization. Without volunteers we would have to add an additional 15 staff members to cover what we do because we’re sorting more than 90,000 pounds of food per week.”

Even the volunteers are surprised by that.

“Hearing those kinds of numbers makes me think I’m doing something very impactful,” Cunningham said. “It’s good to hear!”

