The Place: Christmas Pavlova Cake recipe

PAVLOVA (recipe created in New Zealand to honor a world-famous Russian ballerina, who visited there in the 1920′s; “light and airy on the inside, crusty on the outside!”) The Pavlova can be made in advance, cooled and stored in an air-tight container for up to 2 days. If not stored air-tight, will shrink and get weepy and soggy.

4 egg whites (frozen egg whites work superbly, just bring to room temperature)

1 pinch salt (less than ¼ tsp)

1 dash (less than ¼ tsp) vanilla

1 tsp. lemon juice

Combine the above and beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Then combine the following and add very slowly, while beating again . . .

1 cup sugar (superfine works well, dissolves more readily)

2 rounded tsp. cornstarch

1 pinch cream of tartar. Continue beating until stiff and shiny, but NOT DRY.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover a flat cookie sheet (or pizza pan) with foil, and draw an 8″ circle* in the middle, using a plate as a guide. Dust the inside of the circle with cornstarch to prevent sticking.

Mound the meringue onto the circle, smoothing the top, then “hollowing out” a slight indentation across the top, which will contain the final topping.

Place in the oven, IMMEDIATELY TURN THE TEMPERATURE DOWN to 300 degrees. Bake for one hour, until slightly golden at the edges. Turn the oven off and prop the door open. Leave Pavlova in the oven to cool slowly. OK to leave overnight.

Just before serving, carefully (this is fragile) peel off the foil, place on a flat dish (a pedestal cake plate is nice), spread whipped topping over the top, arrange sliced fruit over the topping. (for the topping, it’s easiest to use an 8-ounce tub of “Cool Whip”, but you may also whip your own heavy cream. Use 1 cup, add about 2 TBS fine sugar (or powdered sugar) after whipping, and ½ tsp. vanilla. Looks good with 2 cups of sliced kiwi, strawberries. But any colorful, tasty fruit will do.

