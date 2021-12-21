Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. encourages COVID-19 testing before holiday gatherings

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders encourage you to test for COVID-19 before visiting family and friends during the holiday season.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s testing site on East Battlefield booked up quickly this week.

For those choosing to not get vaccinated, getting tested before hosting or gathering with loved ones can provide peace of mind to families. No matter vaccination status, wearing masks, washing your hands, and keeping a distance when applicable this holiday season will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The only way we’re going to get through this pandemic is to do it in a multi-pronged approach,” said Kendra Findley. “Using social distancing, staying home when you’re sick, wearing a mask, vaccinations, all of those things are individual steps which will protect you.”

Visit health.springfieldmo.gov/testing for more information and other testing options.

