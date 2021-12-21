Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.(CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire.
Police arrest man wanted for an outstanding warrant, pointing gun Monday morning at Springfield police officers
Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
car break ins springfield
Police investigate multiple cars break-ins on the southside of Springfield
COVID-19 cases surpass 2020 numbers in Springfield Public Schools; 4 Boyd Elementary classrooms go virtual

Latest News

Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony
Kody Ryan Kelso
Springfield man indicted for child sexual exploitation; experts advise how to keep your kids safe online
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony
LIVE: Potter trial
Kansas Expressway Extension/Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission signs off on construction plan for Kansas Expressway extension