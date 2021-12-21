Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo

LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) -A toddler has died in a tragic accident in Dallas County.

State troopers say the 2-year-old boy ran under a pickup as it moved forward Monday afternoon. The accident happened on Cheek Lane, south of Long Lane.

Investigators have not released the boy’s name.

