Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) -A toddler has died in a tragic accident in Dallas County.
State troopers say the 2-year-old boy ran under a pickup as it moved forward Monday afternoon. The accident happened on Cheek Lane, south of Long Lane.
Investigators have not released the boy’s name.
