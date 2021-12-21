Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits

By KIMT staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDD, Iowa (KIMT) - A volunteer firefighter is being recognized for going above and beyond on Wednesday.

Tyler Hicks braved severe weather to keep the town’s tornado siren going as a devastating storm hit.

“You can hear, when the siren started shutting off, that’s when it had ripped out of my hand,” he said.

As heavy winds and rain were bearing down Wednesday night, Hicks answered the call when asked to sound the town’s tornado siren by hand.

“I just kept holding the button, and then the next thing you know, it’s raining sideways, all that kind of stuff, and I’m still holding the button. It really wasn’t too bad with all the gear on, and next thing you know, there’s no button there anymore to pull down,” he said.

Tyler Hicks, a volunteer firefighter in Rudd, Iowa, said he held down the button to sound the...
Tyler Hicks, a volunteer firefighter in Rudd, Iowa, said he held down the button to sound the tornado siren as long as he could on Wednesday.(Source: KIMT/CNN)

The intense moments Hicks weathered to warn his neighbors of the impending tornado was captured on video.

“I was mainly just thinking, you know, ‘I don’t want anybody to get hurt,’ you know, just, I signed up to do this, and that was my job that night. I could hear, as I was holding the siren, the tin being ripped off of some buildings, and I actually heard some wood being splintered and stuff,” he said. “And it actually, that ended up actually being the pole.”

That’s when Hicks took cover in his fire truck.

When conditions started to subside and he could see through his window, Hicks noticed something was missing.

“‘Oh, there’s no pole or button there anymore to hold on to.’ We were going around doing a damage assessment and making sure there were no injuries or casualties, which there weren’t, everybody’s OK, and I found the telephone pole that held it about a couple blocks away,” he said.

Hicks said he’ll never forget that harrowing night, which saw so much damage to the town he signed up to serve.

While the road to recovery is anything but clear for Rudd, Hicks said he’s feeling thankful.

“I’m really just glad that nobody got hurt. And I’ll tell you something, it’s really awesome to see everybody come together and help out a small town like this,” he said. “It’s so appreciated, all the volunteer help, and all the donations, it’s just unreal. Like, I can’t thank people enough.”

The Rudd Public Library was destroyed in the tornado. There’s a Gofundme page to help the library rebuild.

Copyright 2021 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire.
Police arrest man wanted for an outstanding warrant, pointing gun Monday morning at Springfield police officers
Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Boyd is charged with 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Dallas County, Mo. woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview
Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected