Volunteer Ozarks: Neighbors & Friends of Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Are you new to the Ozarks? Looking to get involved and give back to the community?

Then join Daniel Posey on a journey to Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, just outside of Branson, where a group of female volunteers meet to raise funds for various community needs. The group known as Neighbors & Friends of Table Rock Lake host monthly luncheons from September to May, once a month every second Monday of the month, in which they discuss how to help local nonprofits.

Barbara Walker, a volunteer involved with several organizations in the Table Rock Lake area, shared the group’s milestone and talked about the many different ways you can get involved today.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.