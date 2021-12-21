Volunteer Ozarks: The Salvation Army Donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a sound you’ve heard many times while shopping this holiday season.

The sound of ringing bells for The Salvation Army.

Candice Reed talked to Daniel Posey about what inspired her to volunteer with the nonprofit as a bell ringer. Plus, Jeff Smith from The Salvation Army of Springfield shared where all the money goes once it leaves the kettles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.