Volunteer Ozarks: The Salvation Army Donations

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a sound you’ve heard many times while shopping this holiday season.

The sound of ringing bells for The Salvation Army.

Candice Reed talked to Daniel Posey about what inspired her to volunteer with the nonprofit as a bell ringer. Plus, Jeff Smith from The Salvation Army of Springfield shared where all the money goes once it leaves the kettles.

