Assistant fire chief in Boone County, Mo. dies while responding to crash on I-70

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District has died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at a crash scene.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the accident that occurred at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Columbia. A news release from the fire district said a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died. No additional injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

