CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with stealing and forgery.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joshua James Stark, 32 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for Joshua James Stark. He’s 32-years-old. Detectives say Stark uses the alias, “William Wood.” Investigators say he has a tattoo of a skull zombie face on his right arm and a cross on his left arm.

Stark is approximately 5′07″ tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Stark’s arrest.

