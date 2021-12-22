Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with stealing and forgery.

Detectives say Joshua James Stark is a suspect in Greene County car thefts and drug crimes.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joshua James Stark, 32
Joshua James Stark, 32(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for Joshua James Stark. He’s 32-years-old. Detectives say Stark uses the alias, “William Wood.” Investigators say he has a tattoo of a skull zombie face on his right arm and a cross on his left arm.

Stark is approximately 5′07″ tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Stark’s arrest.

