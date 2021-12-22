Holidays are among roughest times for families dealing with grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s never easy to lose a loved one but the holidays are among the most difficult times for grieving families.

“All the traditions are about family so it makes sense that it’s going to be painful,” said Dr. Karen Scott, the Co-Founder of Lost and Found Grief Center.

“People often say the death of a child is the worst thing anyone could live through,” added Aimee Caldwell of Battlefield, Missouri. “It is. It changes everything right down to the cells in your body.”

Aimee knows that because she’s living it along with her husband Benjamin and 10 year-old daughter Claire, who is now the same age as her sister Abigail when she died in May of 2018.

Abigail was a healthy, normal youngster three years ago when she started taking the antibiotic Bactrim for acne on her scalp.

“Nineteen days after taking the Bactrim she developed a fever,” Aimee said. “The fever rapidly progressed into lung failure. She was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where she coded so her heart stopped.”

Abigail’s case was part of an FDA study on Bactrim but her mom, a nurse, is still trying to get over the guilt.

“I’m the one who gave her the medicine that did result in her death,” Aimee said. “Your job is to protect your kids and make sure they’re healthy and well. And I failed, which I know is not my failure but what we’re working through.”

She’s working through it with the help of the Lost and Found Grief Center where families learn to find their own ways of dealing with the holiday pain.

One way is to come up with new traditions because the old ones bring such sad memories.

“What I point out to friends and family is there’s nothing you can do to make them be happy,” said Scott. “So for everyone you lower the expectations and just try to get through the holiday season. But we tell them they can try new traditions and not be afraid to try something as long as it’s not written in stone. And it is important for people who have children to remember they still deserve a holiday. You want them to have happy memories but it can be more subdued especially the first year following a death.”

“I will never have another Christmas with Abigail so I need to stop trying to achieve whatever a Christmas with her was like because it can’t happen,” Aimee said. “All moms have that box of ornaments that their kids made but I just couldn’t bring myself to bring that out of the attic. However, we do have Claire so I ended up giving her my Amazon account and said, ‘Pick out a tree honey!’”

The tree she picked out is all of the colors of the rainbow with unique ornaments like festively-dressed unicorns and members of the rock group Kiss.

“It brings joy,” Aimee said with a smile. “It is not a center of sadness and what’s not there. When you look at this tree you cannot help but laugh and it is proudly in the middle of our house.”

Aimee and her family are still a work in progress in dealing with their grief but her advice to those going through similar pain?

“You have to have buckets of grace,” she replied. “Buckets of grace on yourself and your family too because they don’t know how to help you. They want to but they don’t know how.”

“We don’t place expectations on them because however they feel is O.K.,” said Scott about how friends and family should handle grieving loved ones. “What we try to do is get them to set boundaries with friends and family and to take care of themselves as opposed to what their family wishes they could do.”

And that includes not going to family get-togethers if you don’t feel like it.

“They’re surrounded by people who want them to be O.K. but that can be an unintended pressure on them,” Scott pointed out. “We should give them permission to try but also give them permission to not be there. You may want to go but if you get there and five minutes after you walk through the door you’re overwhelmed, politely bow out. The most painful thing people can do is try to force themselves to get through it to please everyone else.”

And remember there is a place for help.

“When you see the mom of a dead kid people often try to run away,” Aimee said. “But at Lost and Found they run to you. They want to embrace you in their knowledge, strength and kindness. So they run to you and guide you through this.”

The Lost and Found Grief Center is located at 1555 South Glenstone and can be reached at 417-865-9998. Appointments can be made at lostandfoundozarks.com.

