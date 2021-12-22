Judge delays preliminary hearing for parents of 4-year-old beaten in Benton County, Mo. in late 2020

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A judge delayed a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for parents accused of the beating death of their four-year-old child in Benton County in late 2020.

A judge scheduled the hearing for late January in the cases of James and Mary Mast. James Mast, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury. Mary Mast, 29, is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, armed criminal action, and assault.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, face murder charges and other offenses.

Investigators say the couple’s neighbors’ Ethan Mast and Aumen said they were beating a demon out of 4-year-old Jessica. And investigators say they threatened her parents if they didn’t comply. Mary and James Mast also suffered beatings. Authorities believe the beatings had gone on for several weeks.

