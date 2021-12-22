Advertisement

Judge delays preliminary hearing for parents of 4-year-old beaten in Benton County, Mo. in late 2020

James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A judge delayed a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for parents accused of the beating death of their four-year-old child in Benton County in late 2020.

A judge scheduled the hearing for late January in the cases of James and Mary Mast. James Mast, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury. Mary Mast, 29, is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, armed criminal action, and assault.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, face murder charges and other offenses.

Investigators say the couple’s neighbors’ Ethan Mast and Aumen said they were beating a demon out of 4-year-old Jessica. And investigators say they threatened her parents if they didn’t comply. Mary and James Mast also suffered beatings. Authorities believe the beatings had gone on for several weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Missouri first lady’s involvement questioned in operation of mansion
Missouri State Highway Patrol car
Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo
Kansas Expressway Extension/Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission signs off on construction plan for Kansas Expressway extension
Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Judge blocks appeal of ruling in Missouri COVID lawsuit
Near 70 degrees on Christmas Eve
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another warm-up on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near-record highs for Christmas
Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District
Assistant fire chief in Boone County, Mo. dies while responding to crash on I-70