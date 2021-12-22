LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list.

Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee’s Locations Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m.

Denny’s Locations

Domino’s Pizza Locations 4 p.m.- Midnight

Golden Korean, 1406 West Sunshine Street, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hooters, 2010 East Independence, 4 p.m.- Midnight

Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W Kearney St, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Norma’s Carriage House, 1537 North Glenstone Avenue, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sakura Japanese restaurant, 3230 S National Avenue, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 South Campbell Avenue, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Waffle House Locations Springfield 24/7

Wayo Japanese, 2119 Glenstone Avenue, Noon - 9 p.m.

