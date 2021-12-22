Advertisement

LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day in the Ozarks

Holiday roasted turkey
Holiday roasted turkey(Getty Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list.

Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee’s Locations Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m.

Denny’s Locations

Domino’s Pizza Locations 4 p.m.- Midnight

Golden Korean, 1406 West Sunshine Street, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hooters, 2010 East Independence, 4 p.m.- Midnight

Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W Kearney St, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Norma’s Carriage House, 1537 North Glenstone Avenue, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sakura Japanese restaurant, 3230 S National Avenue, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 South Campbell Avenue, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Waffle House Locations Springfield 24/7

Wayo Japanese, 2119 Glenstone Avenue, Noon - 9 p.m.

If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Include the hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams attempted to shoot the officers and fled the scene as officers returned fire.
Police arrest man wanted for an outstanding warrant, pointing gun Monday morning at Springfield police officers
Laclede County man charged with abandonment of a corpse following son’s suicide
Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Missouri State Highway Patrol car
Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo
Dewayne White/Cory Jackson/Taney County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.