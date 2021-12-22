Local health officials warn of another surge in COVID-19 cases; say omicron variant likely in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A third wave of the pandemic is now hitting Missouri.

This time a new variant is to blame.

Omicron is now the most prevalent variant in the United States.

The U.S. registered its first death from Omicron this week in Texas.

Cases have been confirmed in Missouri and Arkansas.

According to a local infectious disease doctor it may already here in the Ozarks.

“The characteristics of this virus are different than we’ve seen before. This is rapidly spreading. It’s in our community. We are all at high risk of getting this illness,” said Dr. Will Sistruck with Mercy Hospitals.

He says he’s greatly concerned about this next wave of COVID-19.

“I’ve been doing infectious disease for over 30 years now and I’ve never seen a virus that spreads this quickly across the country,” he explained.

He says test samples from people right here in the Ozarks, who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, are at a high-tech lab being reviewed to determine each strains’ case load.

“Right now we in our community both delta and omicron. They’ll give a percentage of what is delta and what percent is omicron,” he explained.

Dr. Sistrunk confirms that so far most people have only mild symptoms with this variant.

“Runny nose, cough, feverish. Not as severe as delta,” he said.

He says this version of the virus is just as dangerous.

“That’s a double edged sword in that you may be contagious and you may have milder symptoms but you may bring this to a person that is at a higher risk and infect them with COVID-19. They could become more severely ill,” explains Dr. Sistrunk.

He recommends starting with an at home testing kit if you start to feel ill.

“They’re not as good as the PCR test that we use at the hospital but they are pretty accurate. If they’re positive I would feel confident with that result,” he said.

Dr. Sistrunk explains that doctors are using the same treatments as used with previous variants.

“The monoclonal antibodies are offered both by Mercy and Cox. They are active against this strain for high risk patients,” he said.

He’s hopeful that if we take the necessary precautions this wave will pass soon.

“Our community is very resilient. I have faith in our community and our health systems and that we will make it through this,” said Dr. Sistrunk.

Health officials are reminding us to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated. They say this is the only proven way to slow the spread.

Also to be on the lookout for the flu. Doctors say they are seeing a rise in cases of that illness throughout the Ozarks too.

