Man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in west-central Springfield Tuesday night.

Police say a man was shot after an argument in the 900 block of West Madison just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a car with three other men. They drove the victim to the hospital. Police are trying to figure out who fired the shot.

The man is in stable condition.

This is a developing story, watch for updates throughout the day.

