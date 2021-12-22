Man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in west-central Springfield Tuesday night.

Police say a man was shot after an argument in the 900 block of West Madison just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a car with three other men. They drove the victim to the hospital. Police are trying to figure out who fired the shot.

The man is in stable condition.

This is a developing story, watch for updates throughout the day.

