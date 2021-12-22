Advertisement

Police searching for shooter in West Plains, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for a shooter involved in multiple incidents in West Plains.

Officers responded to an area of Walker Street after a report of shots fired around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found nothing suspicious. Officers moments later received a call about shots fired in the area of Grace and Woods. Officers there found bullet holes in a home.

On Wednesday, police received word of a shooting victim from Monday night in the area of Walker and Maple. The victim suffered a wound to his leg. However, the victim did not file a police report and did not receive any treatment. Investigators say the victim told police he refused to get into a vehicle with a masked man so he was shot.

Investigators believe that both incidents of shots fired are related. Anyone with any information or who may have been a witness to any of these incidents is asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
Missouri first lady’s involvement questioned in operation of mansion
Missouri State Highway Patrol car
Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo
Kansas Expressway Extension/Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission signs off on construction plan for Kansas Expressway extension

Latest News

Consumer Reports tests comfy clothes.
On Your Side: Top hoodies and slippers
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.; juvenile suspected shooter
Judge sentences ex-Texas County sheriff, his ex-chief deputy on forgery convictions
With the stress of the holiday season it can be easy to forget a thing or two on your Christmas...
Branson, Mo. shoppers share top Christmas items they forget to buy