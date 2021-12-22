Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted on a warrant after a short standoff in a Nixa neighborhood.

Officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets on Wednesday. Police say he barricaded himself with a newborn in a home.

Police restricted travel in the area during the standoff.

