Police arrest man after barricading himself in Nixa, Mo. home with newborn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted on a warrant after a short standoff in a Nixa neighborhood.
Officers responded to the domestic call in the area of Barracuda and Walleye Streets on Wednesday. Police say he barricaded himself with a newborn in a home.
Police restricted travel in the area during the standoff.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.