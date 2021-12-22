Property Taxes Due: How to pay and avoid fees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the year comes to an end, it is time to pay your personal property taxes.

Property taxes are due by December 31. If you don’t get those paid, you could face a bit of a charge.

Taxes paid after the deadline will face a 9% late fee and an additional 2% fee for every month that it is late. Late fees are not the only extra cost that can come with paying your statement.

“There is a bank convenience fee for the debit card of 1.5% and the credit card is 2%,” said Greene County Collector Allen Icet. “So just be aware of that.”

To avoid these fees, first, you can mail in a check with your statement to the collector’s office. You can also pay in person at the historic Greene County courthouse or you can go online. Check or cash is accepted and no convenience fees will be charged. If you have not received your statement you need to contact the collector’s office or go online to print one.

“We mail out over 100,000 letters,” said Icet. “We get kickbacks from the post office that the address of record is no longer valid. So we go through and search to find what is the valid address.”

If you own real estate, those property taxes may be paid through an escrow account by your bank. If you are unsure, contact your bank before you pay any statements.

“Just be aware that taxes are due by the 31 and it is incumbent upon the taxpayer to pay the bill,” said Icet. “I would encourage everyone to be proactive and find out where their tax statement is or if their taxes have been paid.”

If you need assistance, you can send an email to collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov. There will be people answering those emails after business hours and on weekends. To pay your Greene County Property Taxes online Click HERE.

