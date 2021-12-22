Springfield organization sees record breaking number of volunteers to help foster kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA called it a monumental day after an influx of new volunteers were sworn in to help dozens of children in foster care across the Ozarks.

When KY3 first spoke to CASA in October. There were 124 kids on the waiting list to get their own advocate. Executive Director Laura Farmer says that number has dropped to about 60 kids.

“We live in a very generous community and when our community members hear about a problem, they wanna jump in and help,” Farmer says. “The story on KY3 last time, within a week of that story we had 48 volunteer applications.”

Thirty-two volunteers were sworn in on Tuesday to officially become court appointed special advocates. Farmer says that will help about 75 kids in foster care get taken off the waiting list and get the support they need.

“The highest number of volunteers we have sworn in at one time, so we’re really making history today,” Farmer says.

Hannah King became one of the new court appointed special advocates. King says she’s both excited and nervous.

”I was done just thinking about something and thinking about that there was a need and just decided to dive feet first into the waters and figure it out as I went,” King says. “I think that’s pretty much all you can do when it comes to meeting a really big need in our community.”

For King, the biggest inspiration was knowing she could be the support system for a child in foster care.

“We all have the same 24 hours in a day and I think it’s just deciding what is important to you and you really can make it work,” King says.

Cindy and Doug Dollarhide have more free time. They are semi-retired, which helped them make the decision to become CASA volunteers.

For Cindy, this is something she’s wanted to do for years and it allows her to be a voice for kids going through the legal system.

“These kids were ripped from their home whether it be the parental fault or there are so many reasons why that can happen,” Cindy says. “That in itself is really traumatic when you think about it. Just having someone to be a constant, that’s huge.”

Doug is also a reserve deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and says the majority of the calls he responds to have kids involved.

“You see things that you know in your heart if one person could step into the house and spend some time with the child and give them just a little piece that’s missing,” Doug says. “Maybe they’re getting 99% of what they need and maybe you can be that 1%.”

Farmer anticipates a greater demand for advocates in the new year.

“January typically is a higher month so I do anticipate we will see an influx of kids entering foster care,” Farmer says.

The next training class for volunteers starts January 27.

More information on how to sign up can be found here.

