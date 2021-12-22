Advertisement

Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.(Roper Family)
By Mariya Murrow, Iyani Hughes and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – The parents of a high school football star in Georgia announced their son died Wednesday.

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper is believed to have died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.

“He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” his family wrote in a Tweet. “He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports Illustrated reported he had not committed to a school but had interest from several programs, including Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU and North Carolina.

“Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the community. #5 will never be forgotten,” Roswell High School athletics tweeted.

The standout quarterback finished the season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to SI.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man from Conway, Mo. killed in a crash near Marshfield
Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri first lady’s involvement questioned in operation of mansion
Missouri State Highway Patrol car
Two-year-old boy killed after he ran under a pickup near Long Lane, Mo
Kansas Expressway Extension/Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission signs off on construction plan for Kansas Expressway extension

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington,...
Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan
Man shot in the 900 blk. of West Madison in Springfield, Mo.
Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,400+ cases; Arkansas adds 950+ new cases
A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care
The rapid spread of Omicron is sowing confusion and chaos around the country.
Omicron sparks confusion over risk