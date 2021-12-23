Branson churches add safety measures, expecting more visitors for Christmas Eve services

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the threat of a new COVID-19 variant, churches expect an increase in guests for Christmas Eve services.

Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Branson is working to keep its members safe and healthy this holiday season.

“Last year things were very much reduced because of peoples’ fears and things like that. I think we’re going to see a much larger crowd this year,” said Reverend J. Friedel at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Father Friedel says it had around 1,000 visitors between all four services in 2020. This year church leaders expect that number to double. In order to keep guests safe, the church made some adjustments.

”In these sections that are roped off, we basically have allowed for families to come and have a space that is separate from all the other folks so they’re still seated with about six feet apart,” Rev. Friedel said.

Other members can self-select their seating that isn’t socially distanced.

”But we’re trying to also take care of those who are feeling a little bit less comfortable,” Rev. Friedel said.

Those attending the service will also be asked to wear a mask when they come forward to receive communion.

”The priests and communion ministers will all be masked, we just do that as a simple precaution again to try to keep everybody safe,” Rev. Friedel said.

Rev. Friedel says there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the church and masks will be provided at the front door for people who choose to wear one, but they’re not required.

”Since they are going to be in a large group and there’s going to be a lot of people they don’t know, If they’re comfortable wearing masks and can do that I would still suggest that they do,” said Rev. Friedel said.

He says learning how to navigate the pandemic hasn’t been easy, but putting the health and safety of church members first will always be a top priority.

”I think that the hidden message for those of us during this Christmas time at least for those that believe in Jesus, he lived as one of us, so I think he would want us to be taking care of each other and doing the best we can to take care of each other,” said Rev. Friedel.

